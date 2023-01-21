Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer 'REVEALED' by viewers after one episode

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Pigeon. ©Bandicoot TV

Viewers reckon they know exactly who Pigeon is on The Masked Singer after just one episode.

The Masked Singer UK season 4 is airing weekends on ITV1.

The show sees celebrities fight to put on a show-stopping musical performance while keeping their identity a secret with help from extraordinary outfits.

One of the mystery performers on 2023’s competition is Pigeon who had the judges in stitches with their comedic performance of TLC’s No Scrubs in the first episode.

In their clue packages, Pigeon said they had “ruffled a few feathers in her time” and often “asked the tougher questions”, with a bag of carrots and a cauliflower also offered up as clues.

And sharing a cryptic riddle with the panel, Pigeon said: “I’m an old pigeon mamma and I’ve such a warm heart, let me share some of my wisdom – life imitates art.”

Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer?

Guesses from the panel so far have included Gemma Collins, Maya Jama and Emily Atack.

However viewers have suggested a very different name.

“pigeon HAS to be catherine tate!!! #maskedsingeruk” one declared on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Pigeon is definitely a comedian, and the carrots made me think a carrot top… Catherine Tate? #maskedsingeruk”

A third agreed: “Pigeon is Catherine Tate …. #TheMaskedSingerUK” while a fourth added: “watching on +1 BUT IF PIGEON IS NOT CATHERINE TATE I’LL EAT MY HAT #MaskedSingerUK”

For now, Pigeon’s true identity is to remain a secret after they avoided elimination in the latest episode.

The Masked Singer fourth series continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and online via ITVX.

More contestants on the competition are Jacket Potato, Rhino, Fawn, Knitting, Jellyfish, Piece of Cake, Otter, Rubbish, Cat & Mouse, Ghost and Phoenix.

You can catch up with the series via the ITVX website.