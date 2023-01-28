The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jellyfish. ©Bandicoot TV

Fans think they’ve worked out who Jellyfish is on The Masked Singer this year.

The Masked Singer UK fourth series is airing weekends on ITV1.

The mystery singing competition sees celebrities go head to head on the stage all while hiding their identity with help from flamboyant costumes.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jellyfish. ©Bandicoot TV

One contestant on 2023’s show is Jellyfish who has memorised the panel and viewers alike with their performances.

Guns N’ Roses classic Sweet Child Of Mine was their first song while their latest performance was Hozier’s Take Me To Church.

Jellyfish has described themselves as an “unexpected winner” while clues have included a cassette labelled “Good Magic” and the letters OGERETLA (Alter ego).

Cryptic clues offered by Jellyfish have included saying “Something exceptionally small turned out to be my biggest encouragement” and “Give me good vibes only, that’s a great salutation. Let’s love and not hate, like a funny animation.”

Who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer?

Guesses from the panel have included Halle Bailey, Kelly Clarkson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

But viewers at home are convinced it’s Glee star Amber Riley behind the mask.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jellyfish. ©Bandicoot TV

One wrote on Twitter: “Jellyfish is a vocal powerhouse! She can SING! Seriously sing. I’m sticking with Amber Riley based on her vocal control and ability and some of her performance mannerisms. She’s known mononymously as RILEY – that’s her alter ego”

Another agreed: “#Jellyfish is so obviously Amber Riley, that voice is unmistakable 🥹”

And a third added: “Guessed Jellyfish as Amber Riley in the first week but now more convinced – sounds just like her #MaskedSingerUK”

For now however, Jellyfish’s mask will remain on and their official identity on the show will be kept secret until they are eliminated.

The Masked Singer UK series 4 continues Saturday evenings on ITV1.

Other contestants taking part in the series are Cat & Mouse, Pigeon, Fawn, Rhino, Phoenix, Piece of Cake, Jacket Potato, Otter, Rubbish, Ghost and Knitting.

You can watch and catch up via the ITVX website.