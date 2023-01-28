Phoenix on The Masked Singer 'unmasked' by fans after latest performance

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Phoenix. ©Bandicoot TV

Viewers of The Masked Singer are sure they know who Phoenix is after their latest performance.

The Masked Singer UK series 4 is airing Saturday evenings on ITV1.

The mystery singing competition sees celebrities go head to head to put on a show-stopping musical performance while concealing their identities with spectacular masks.

One contestant on this year’s series is Phoenix who has impressed the panel with their vocals so far.

In the first episode they performed Daft Punk’s Get Lucky while their second performance was to The Four Tops’ Loco in Acapulco.

Clues have included a suit of armour and saying they had experience “treading the boards”.

And a cryptic clue offered to the panel read: “I’m all flame and fire, my feathers ablaze, it may intrigue you to learn, I’ve been a catchphrase.”

Who is Phoenix on The Masked Singer?

Guesses from the panel have included the likes of David Tennant, Robbie Williams and Stephen Mulhern.

However viewers at home reckon they know exactly who is under the mask.

One wrote on Twitter: “Watched a tiny #MaskedSingerUK clip and Phoenix is definitely Ricky Wilson. The clues about Pop Detectives and Parva turning into Kaiser Chiefs and their first record being huge give it away, and also the fact that it is definitely 10000% Ricky’s voice.”

Another declared: “Ricky Wilson is Phoenix I tell you now #MaskedSinger”

And a third agreed: “I am, more than ever after tonight absolutely certain it’s Ricky Wilson #MaskedSingerUK”

For now however, Phoenix’s official identity remains a secret with their mask remaining on.

The Masked Singer series 4 continues Saturdays on ITV1.

Other acts on the competition this year are Rhino, Cat & Mouse, Piece of Cake, Ghost, Fawn, Pigeon, Rubbish, Jacket Potato, Otter, Knitting, Jellyfish and Phoenix.

You can watch the show online via the ITVX website here.