Who is Fawn on The Masked Singer 'revealed' by fans after new clues

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fawn. ©Bandicoot TV

Fans are sure they know who Fawn is on The Masked Singer following the latest episode.

The Masked Singer UK series 4 is airing Saturday evenings on ITV1.

The series sees celebs sing-off on the stage while keeping their identities secret with help from spectacular outfits.

One contestant on this year’s show is Fawn.

Fawn’s first performance was to Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast while their second song was Madonna’s Into The Groove. Their most recent performance was Alanis Morissette’s Ironic.

In their clue packages, Fawn has said they are “Certainly not a baby” and that “maths was a passion” for them. Clues have included lots of trophies, a bowling pin and jam and marmalade.

Fawn has also shared that they “know a lot about travelling great distances” and were in the background early in their career.

They also gave a cryptic riddle: “I live in a cottage and not in a palace, I’ve visited Wonderland but my name isn’t Alice.”

Who is Fawn on The Masked Singer?

Guesses from the panel so far have included Mel C, Dannii Minogue and LeAnn Rimes – but fans think it could be All Saints star Natalie Appleton under the mask.

One declared on Twitter: “Fawn is Natalie Appleton from All Saints!!! #MaskedSingerUK”

Another wrote: “Natalie Appleton for Fawn. Canadian like Alanis and the 98 on the door – All Saints had their biggest hit in 1998 #MaskedSingerUK”

“Yeah Fawn is deffo Natalie Appleton #MaskedSingerUK,” added a third while a fourth agreed: “Fawn is 1000% Natalie Appleton! I’d know that voice anywhere.”

We’ll have to wait to see whether they’re right or not with Fawn’s mask staying on for the time being.

The Masked Singer fourth season airs Saturday evenings on ITV1.

More acts taking part in the show this year are Phoenix, Knitting, Rubbish, Jellyfish, Rhino, Piece of Cake, Pigeon, Cat & Mouse, Ghost, Jacket Potato and Otter.

You can watch and catch up via the ITVX website.