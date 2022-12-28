The winner of The Voice Kids UK 2022 has been crowned in tonight’s final results.

The Voice Kids UK’s new series aired over three episodes Monday-Wednesday this week on ITV1.

This year’s series of The Voice Kids welcomed new coach Ronan Keating alongside returning coaches Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Will.i.am in the spinning red chairs.

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: will.i.am, Ronan Keating, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones. ©ITV

Tonight saw sixteen acts from the blind auditions take part in a series of battles before four went head-to-head in the final.

Who won The Voice Kids 2022?

As voted for by the show’s studio and virtual audiences, it was 13-year-old Israella on Team Pixie who won the show.

Israella beat Team Will’s 13-year-old Tawana, Team Danny’s 14-year-old Todd and 9-year-old Sebastian on Team Ronan in the final.

“Thank you so much, thank you for believing in me. I hope I’ve made you proud,” Israella reacted.

The prize for the winner of The Voice Kids this year was a special family holiday to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. However in the final host Emma Willis surprised the finalists by revealing that they’d all be flying out to the resort.

The Voice Kids is open to talented young soloists and duos between the ages of seven and 14 and started with the blind auditions.

Each coach picked four acts to take through to tonight’s show where they competed for a place in a final stage in a mega battle. One by one, the teams took to the stage before their respective coach chose one act to make the final.

On Team Ronan, Sebastian, Aimee, Freya and Lyra performed Without You by Harry Nilsson.

On Team Will, Tawana, Darcie, Amber and Tyler performed Levitating by Dua Lipa.

On Team Danny, Bethany, Todd, Myleen and Caelan performed Say Something by Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton.

Finally, on Team Pixie, Israella, Eva, Lacey and Tommy performed Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper.

You can catch up with The Voice Kids UK on ITVX here.

The Voice will be back with a new series in 2023.