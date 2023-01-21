The Masked Singer 2023 contestants, spoilers, hints, clues and reveals from series 4

Here’s a full run down of the Masked Singer UK contestants in 2023 plus all the hints and clues to their identity.
Back for its fourth series, The Masked Singer sees famous faces compete to put on the best musical performance as their identities are kept secret behind spectacular masks.
Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer fourth season alongside judges Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan. They will try to correctly guess who is hiding in the costume each episode.
Here’s all we know so far about the contestants, the spoilers, hints and clues to their identities plus the popular guesses so far…
The Masked Singer contestants
GHOST (UNMASKED)
Ghouls just want to have fun – Its Ghost!
At the end of the first episode, Ghost was unmasked as football pundit and presenter Chris Kamara.
Performances
Episode 1: The Drifters – Save The Last Dance For Me
Clues
Has wailed with some of the best
Spends time in the attic
Riddle: “I might be a ghost and that means I’m dead but I’m fully immortal in a drink with a head.”
Confirmed identity: Chris Kamara
PIECE OF CAKE (UNMASKED)
Could this be history in the baking – it’s Piece of Cake!
At the end of the second episode, Piece of Cake was unmasked as legendary singer Lulu.
Performances
Episode 2: Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Clues
Often at the centre of a celebration
Cherries and wishing wells
Riddle: “My icing is white, pinkish and blue, as confectionery go, I’m of a select few.”
Confirmed identity: Lulu
CAT & MOUSE (UNMASKED)
They’re feline good – Its Cat and Mouse
At the end of the third episode, Cat & Mouse were unmasked as Martin kemp & Shirlie Kemp.
Performances
Episode 1: Doris Day & Robert Goulet – Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better).
Episode 3: Judy Garland – Get Happy
Clues
20,000,000
Spices
“I’m on the case, I’m not afraid, you stole the cheese, and some Jade”.
Number 9 in French (Neuf)
Confirmed identity: Martin kemp & Shirlie Kemp
FAWN
They were Fawn to be wild – it’s Fawn!
Performances
Episode 2: Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast.
Episode 4: Madonna, Into The Groove
Clues
“Certainly not a baby”
Maths was a passion
Lots of trophies and a bowling pin
Riddle: “I live in a cottage and not in a palace, I’ve visited Wonderland but my name isn’t Alice”
Popular guesses: Mel C,
JACKET POTATO
Their singing is sure to butter you up – it’s Jacket Potato!
Performances
Episode 2: Elvis Presley – Viva Las Vegas.
Episode 4: Leonard Cohen – Hallelujah
Clues
“One hot potato” who is “Smooth, creamy and occasionally baked”.
What he does is “like a marathon”.
Riddle: “Hey it’s me Jack, Jacket Potato. I’ve got quite the collection, so big, you’ll say ‘Woah!'”
Popular guesses: Shane Ritchie, Alex James
PIGEON
It must be dove – it’s Pigeon!
Performances
Episode 2: TLC – No Scrubs
Episode 4: Usher – Yeah
Clues
Has ruffled a few feathers in her time and asks the tougher questions
Bag of carrots and a cauliflower
Riddle: “I’m an old pigeon mamma and I’ve such a warm heart, let me share some of my wisdom – life imitates art.”
Popular guesses: Gemma Collins, Maya Jama, Catherine Tate, Emily Atack.
RHINO
They were horn this way – it’s Rhino!
Performances
Episode 2: Snow Patrol – Chasing Cars
Episode 4: P!nk – Try
Clues
Cobalt and three arrows
“It’s my job to maintain law and order”
“A fun kind of fella”
Riddle: “I’m chief of this town and happy-go-lucky, but one of you guys might think I’m quite muggy”
Popular guesses: James Arthur, Charlie Simpson, James Blunt
RUBBISH
There’s no time to waste – it’s Rubbish!
Performances
Episode 2: Robbie Williams – Let Me Entertain You
Episode 4: Kaiser Chiefs – Ruby Ruby Ruby
Clues
Red bin with “No. 1”
“Cleaning up is what I do best”
A Formula 1 car and frames
Riddle: “Inside of my bin is trash I’m compiling, as a person I’m happy but you won’t see my smiling.”
Popular guesses: Steve Davis, Shaun Murphy, Dean Gaffney
JELLYFISH
They only sing when they’re stinging – it’s Jellyfish!
Performances
Episode 1: Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child Of Mine
Episode 3: Hozier – Take Me To Church
Clues
What you see is what you get
An unexpected winner
A cassette labelled “Good Magic”
“Give me good vibes only, that’s a great salutation. Let’s love and not hate, like a funny animation.”
“Something exceptionally small turned out to be my biggest encouragement”
OGERETLA (Alter ego)
Popular guesses: Amber Riley, Kelly Clarkson
KNITTING
Leaving the competition in knots – it’s Knitting!
Performances
Episode 1: Becky Hill – Remember
Episode 3: Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer – No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)
Clues
Warm, comforting and cosy
Magpie
“Knitting is easy, it’s the crossing of sticks. Count all of your stitches, there should be 26.”
Popular guesses: Claire Richards, AJ Odudu, Konnie Huq
OTTER
Ready to blow us all out the water – it’s Otter!
Performances
Episode 1: Jimi Jamison – I’m Always Here (Baywatch theme)
Episode 3: Reflection – Disney’s Mulan
Clues
Jimi Jamison – I’m Always Here (Baywatch theme)
Has been seen in “serious light”
A police helmet
“Children, some say, should be seen and not heard, but of this Otter, I’d say, opposite is the word.”
Shamrock / Irish connection
Popular guesses: Zoe Wanamaker, Mel Giedroyc
PHOENIX
This bird’s on fire! – it’s Phoenix!
Performances
Episode 1: Daft Punk – Get Lucky
Episode 3: The Four Tops – Loco in Acapulco
Clues
Familiar with reincarnation
Suit of Armour
Has experience “treading the boards”
“I’m all flame and fire, my feathers ablaze, it may intrigue you to learn, I’ve been a catchphrase.”
Popular guesses: Ricky Wilson, David Tennant
The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights on ITV1.