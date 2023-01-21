The Masked Singer 2023 contestants, spoilers, hints, clues and reveals from series 4

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ghost, Phoenix, Cat & Mouse, Otter, Jellyfish and Knitting.

Here’s a full run down of the Masked Singer UK contestants in 2023 plus all the hints and clues to their identity.

Back for its fourth series, The Masked Singer sees famous faces compete to put on the best musical performance as their identities are kept secret behind spectacular masks.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer fourth season alongside judges Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan. They will try to correctly guess who is hiding in the costume each episode.

Here’s all we know so far about the contestants, the spoilers, hints and clues to their identities plus the popular guesses so far…

The Masked Singer contestants

GHOST (UNMASKED)

Ghouls just want to have fun – Its Ghost!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ghost. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Chris Kamara.

At the end of the first episode, Ghost was unmasked as football pundit and presenter Chris Kamara.

Performances

Episode 1: The Drifters – Save The Last Dance For Me

Clues

Has wailed with some of the best

Spends time in the attic

Riddle: “I might be a ghost and that means I’m dead but I’m fully immortal in a drink with a head.”

Confirmed identity: Chris Kamara

PIECE OF CAKE (UNMASKED)

Could this be history in the baking – it’s Piece of Cake!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Piece of Cake. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Lulu. ©Bandicoot TV

At the end of the second episode, Piece of Cake was unmasked as legendary singer Lulu.

Performances

Episode 2: Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Clues

Often at the centre of a celebration

Cherries and wishing wells

Riddle: “My icing is white, pinkish and blue, as confectionery go, I’m of a select few.”

Confirmed identity: Lulu

CAT & MOUSE (UNMASKED)

They’re feline good – Its Cat and Mouse

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cat & Mouse. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Martin and Shirlie Kemp. ©Bandicoot TV

At the end of the third episode, Cat & Mouse were unmasked as Martin kemp & Shirlie Kemp.

Performances

Episode 1: Doris Day & Robert Goulet – Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better).

Episode 3: Judy Garland – Get Happy

Clues

20,000,000

Spices

“I’m on the case, I’m not afraid, you stole the cheese, and some Jade”.

Number 9 in French (Neuf)

Confirmed identity: Martin kemp & Shirlie Kemp

FAWN

They were Fawn to be wild – it’s Fawn!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fawn. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 2: Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

Episode 4: Madonna, Into The Groove

Clues

“Certainly not a baby”

Maths was a passion

Lots of trophies and a bowling pin

Riddle: “I live in a cottage and not in a palace, I’ve visited Wonderland but my name isn’t Alice”

Popular guesses: Mel C,

JACKET POTATO

Their singing is sure to butter you up – it’s Jacket Potato!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Potato. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 2: Elvis Presley – Viva Las Vegas.

Episode 4: Leonard Cohen – Hallelujah

Clues

“One hot potato” who is “Smooth, creamy and occasionally baked”.

What he does is “like a marathon”.

Riddle: “Hey it’s me Jack, Jacket Potato. I’ve got quite the collection, so big, you’ll say ‘Woah!'”

Popular guesses: Shane Ritchie, Alex James

PIGEON

It must be dove – it’s Pigeon!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Pigeon. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 2: TLC – No Scrubs

Episode 4: Usher – Yeah

Clues

Has ruffled a few feathers in her time and asks the tougher questions

Bag of carrots and a cauliflower

Riddle: “I’m an old pigeon mamma and I’ve such a warm heart, let me share some of my wisdom – life imitates art.”

Popular guesses: Gemma Collins, Maya Jama, Catherine Tate, Emily Atack.

RHINO

They were horn this way – it’s Rhino!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rhino. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 2: Snow Patrol – Chasing Cars

Episode 4: P!nk – Try

Clues

Cobalt and three arrows

“It’s my job to maintain law and order”

“A fun kind of fella”

Riddle: “I’m chief of this town and happy-go-lucky, but one of you guys might think I’m quite muggy”

Popular guesses: James Arthur, Charlie Simpson, James Blunt

RUBBISH

There’s no time to waste – it’s Rubbish!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rubbish. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 2: Robbie Williams – Let Me Entertain You

Episode 4: Kaiser Chiefs – Ruby Ruby Ruby

Clues

Red bin with “No. 1”

“Cleaning up is what I do best”

A Formula 1 car and frames

Riddle: “Inside of my bin is trash I’m compiling, as a person I’m happy but you won’t see my smiling.”

Popular guesses: Steve Davis, Shaun Murphy, Dean Gaffney

JELLYFISH

They only sing when they’re stinging – it’s Jellyfish!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jellyfish. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 1: Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child Of Mine

Episode 3: Hozier – Take Me To Church

Clues

What you see is what you get

An unexpected winner

A cassette labelled “Good Magic”

“Give me good vibes only, that’s a great salutation. Let’s love and not hate, like a funny animation.”

“Something exceptionally small turned out to be my biggest encouragement”

OGERETLA (Alter ego)

Popular guesses: Amber Riley, Kelly Clarkson

KNITTING

Leaving the competition in knots – it’s Knitting!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Knitting. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 1: Becky Hill – Remember

Episode 3: Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer – No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)

Clues

Warm, comforting and cosy

Magpie

“Knitting is easy, it’s the crossing of sticks. Count all of your stitches, there should be 26.”

Popular guesses: Claire Richards, AJ Odudu, Konnie Huq

OTTER

Ready to blow us all out the water – it’s Otter!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Otter. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 1: Jimi Jamison – I’m Always Here (Baywatch theme)

Episode 3: Reflection – Disney’s Mulan

Clues

Jimi Jamison – I’m Always Here (Baywatch theme)

Has been seen in “serious light”

A police helmet

“Children, some say, should be seen and not heard, but of this Otter, I’d say, opposite is the word.”

Shamrock / Irish connection

Popular guesses: Zoe Wanamaker, Mel Giedroyc

PHOENIX

This bird’s on fire! – it’s Phoenix!

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Phoenix. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Episode 1: Daft Punk – Get Lucky

Episode 3: The Four Tops – Loco in Acapulco

Clues

Familiar with reincarnation

Suit of Armour

Has experience “treading the boards”

“I’m all flame and fire, my feathers ablaze, it may intrigue you to learn, I’ve been a catchphrase.”

Popular guesses: Ricky Wilson, David Tennant

The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights on ITV1.