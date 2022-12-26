Love Island 2023 first teaser revealed with new host Maya Jama

A first teaser for Love Island 2023 with Maya Jama has been revealed!

Fresh from Love Island’s latest summer season, the hit dating show will be back for a brand new series in January.

ITV has confirmed 2023 will see two series of the hit dating show with a new winter season in South Africa.

Maya Jama takes over the role of host from Laura Whitmore, saying: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

You can watch a first teaser featuring Maya below, set to premiere this evening on ITV1.

A second teaser, featuring a velvet bejewelled bucking bronco will also air across ITV’s channels.

The broadcaster says: “As our official love motivator, Maya will be encouraging both this year’s Islanders as well as the fans at home to go and grab love by the horns!”

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX this January.

An official start date has yet to be announced but it’s been claimed the new series will launch on Monday, 16 January 2023 at 9PM.

The series is set to run for eight weeks until March.

You can apply for the series on the ITV website here.

Love Island follows a group of singles wanting to find their perfect match.

The islanders have to do their best to date, couple up and flirt in the hope of not getting dumped from the Island.

With each instalment comes new challenges including bombshell singles ready to test the couples. Will heads be turned?

The show will conclude as a pairing triumph as Love Island 2023 champions – enjoying a cash prize.

Alongside the winter series, Love Island will also return in the summer as usual for a season in Mallorca.

For now, you can watch the series online on ITVX here.