Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Scores (Week 2)

Week 2 of Strictly Come Dancing brought an exciting mix of dances, with some couples stepping up their game, while others still struggled to impress the judges.

With scores from both this week’s performances and Week 1 combined, the competition is heating up, and some celebs may find themselves in the dreaded dance-off.

Topping the leaderboard this week was Tasha Ghouri and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec, who earned the first nines of the series with a stunning Viennese Waltz, scoring an impressive 35.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson and Karen Hauer found themselves at the bottom of the week, with a Salsa that didn’t quite hit the mark, earning them only 15 points.

Here’s a breakdown of the Week 2 leaderboard:

Week 2 Leaderboard

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: 35 + 30 = 65 Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: 32 + 30 = 62 JB Gill and Amy Dowden: 27 + 31 = 58 Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: 30 + 26 = 56 Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: 30 + 26 = 56 Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu: 31 + 21 = 52 Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: 29 + 23 = 52 Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: 27 + 23 = 50 Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin: 22 + 23 = 45 Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova: 20 + 23 = 43 Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: 22 + 17 = 39 Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk: 21 + 18 = 39 Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez: 18 + 19 = 37 Paul Merson and Karen Hauer: 15 + 17 = 32 Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones: 18 + 12 = 30

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola were also standouts, delivering a fiery Paso Doble that earned a fantastic 32, solidifying them as strong contenders for the Glitterball Trophy.

On the other hand, Dr Punam Krishan and Toyah Willcox had a tough night, with their Foxtrot and Jive, respectively, failing to resonate with the judges. With the lowest combined score across the two weeks, it’s Toyah who finds herself in the current last place position.

It’s safe to say Tasha Ghouri is at the top of her game, but with Paul Merson and Toyah Willcox in the danger zone, they may be at risk of landing in the bottom two and facing the dance-off on Sunday.

The results show on Sunday will not only reveal which couple will be sent home, but will also feature a special musical performance and a dazzling group routine by the show’s professional dancers.

For now, be sure to vote for your favourite in our Strictly poll.

Tune in from 7:15PM on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday, 29 September.