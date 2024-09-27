Fans of Made in Chelsea are in for a treat as E4 has announced a brand new spin-off series set to air later this year.

Provisionally titled Beyond Chelsea, the two-part series, from the creators of Made in Chelsea, will catch up with three of the show’s original stars: Binky Felstead, Rosie Fortescue, and Lucy Watson.

After stepping away from the reality spotlight for several years, these fan-favourites are returning to give viewers an inside look at their lives in their thirties.

Binky, now a mother of three and living outside of Chelsea, said: “A lot has changed since I first joined Made in Chelsea 14 years ago as one of the original cast members. I’ve moved out of Chelsea, married my wonderful husband, and welcomed three beautiful children.

“I’m incredibly proud of Beyond Chelsea (w/t) – a project I’ve been passionate about doing for a long time. After conversations with the girls and my MIC family at Monkey and Channel 4, everyone gave it a resounding yes!

“The series reflects where I am in life now, whilst still giving a nod to the original show. It’s so exciting to see it all finally come together.”

Rosie Fortescue added: “I never thought I’d be back on camera, but I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to film with my best friend, set some records straight and open up my life a little more than I did in the past.”

Lucy Watson said: “After leaving Made in Chelsea, I never imagined returning to reality TV. However, after 8 years it turns out I actually quite miss it! I’m excited to be a part of a new show, albeit nervous to share so much about my life once again.”

Beyond Chelsea will air on E4 and be available to stream on Channel 4 later this year.

Senior Commissioning Editor at Channel 4, Clemency Green said: “This is an absolute TREAT to commission for all the Made in Chelsea OG fans out there. These women should be celebrated for building such incredible careers since leaving the show – but it’s safe to say that, like all of us, they have had their ups and downs and life is never dull.

“We can’t wait to take fans on a journey with Binky, Rosie and Lucy, and offer an exclusive look behind the scenes at life beyond Made in Chelsea.”