The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Christmas winner has reportedly been ‘leaked’ weeks before the show airs.

Spoilers from the pre-recorded festive special have apparently been posted online, revealing just who won the one-off.

The Strictly Christmas special was filmed earlier in 2020 in front of a studio audience.

Although hoping to keep the outcome a secret until the show aired it was ‘leaked’ just hours later, reports The Sun newspaper.

The tabloid claims that the results from the one-off were posted on social media at the start of the month, weeks before the special airs on Christmas day.

It remains to be seen whether or not the rumours are true.

The Christmas special airs on Christmas Day (25 December) at 5:10PM on BBC One.

After a year off due to the pandemic, six celebrities will take on the challenge of Strictly for the first time in this year’s festive show.

Those on the line up include podcaster Rosie Ramsey, partnered with professional Neil Jones, and DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams, partnered with pro Luba Mushtuk.

They’re joined by Corrie actress Alexandra Mardell, who will be dancing with pro Kai Widdrington and actor Larry Lamb, who is partnered with pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

Completing the cast are Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts with professional Giovanni Pernice and TV presenter George Webster with pro Amy Dowden.

They’ll dance for judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas before the studio audience casts their vote.

As well as dancing, there’s plenty of music, with a very special performance from Strictly’s own Bruno Tonioli who makes a return to the ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special airs Saturday, 25 December at 5:10PM on BBC One.

You’ll also be able to watch and catch up with the show online via BBC iPlayer here.