The Traitors could be getting a celebrity spin-off following its hit first series on BBC One.

The new reality show follows a group of contestants living together as they take part in a tense game of deception, skill and trust.

They must complete missions to build up a cash prize – all while trying to figure which of them are ‘The Traitors’ ahead of nightly vote offs.

The Traitors contestants: (L-R) Amos, Maddy, Fay, Ivan, John, Theo, Kieran, Andrea, Wilfred, Meryl, Alyssa, Tom, Claudia Winkleman (host), Aisha, Imran, Alex, Claire, Nicky, Matt, Amanda, Rayan, Hannah, Aaron. Credit: BBC/,Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

The Traitors must secretly work to ‘murder’ the other players – known as the Faithfuls – while avoiding being eliminated. If a Traitor makes it to the end undetected, they steal the cash.

Following the dramatic end to the first series last week, a new celebrity spin-off is reportedly in the works.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “Everyone’s been thrilled with how much love there’s been for The Traitors and a celebrity version is a natural next step.

“Viewers will get to see different sides of some big names as they try to manipulate others or uncover the truth about fellow players.”

It’s suggested the celebrity version will raise funds for the likes of Children in Need or Comic Relief.

Meanwhile it’s reported that a second series of the main show is also already being produced.

“It was a no-brainer to commission another series,” an insider told the Daily Star. “Everyone is hoping it will be even more popular by next year and become one of the biggest shows on TV.”

The Traitors airs on BBC One, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

The first series ended with a series high of almost 4 million viewers after growing its audience throughout the four-week run.

You can catch up with the full series online now via BBC iPlayer here.