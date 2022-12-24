Gorka Marquez 'set to quit Strictly Come Dancing' after seven years

Gorka Marquez is reportedly set to quit Strictly Come Dancing as a pro dancer.

The professional performer has been on the BBC One show since 2016 and most recently finished runner up with celebrity partner Helen Skelton.

But sources claim that Gorka is considering stepping down from the series next year.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“Gorka has become an established figure in the contest and a name in his own right, which could allow him to go on to bigger things,” a source told The Sun newspaper. “There’s no suggestion of any bad feeling between him and the BBC.

“It remains to be seen if producers will now offer him a deal enticing enough to sign up for next year’s show.”

The BBC and Gorka declined to comment on the report.

The news comes after it was revealed Helen would be dancing with Kai Widdrington on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

Alongside Gorka and Kai, the current Strictly professionals line up features Giovanni Pernice, Luba Mushtuk, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal.

Concluding the 2022 professionals cast are Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Nikita Kuzmin, Amy Dowden, Nadiya Bychkova, Johannes Radebe, Nancy Xu and Katya Jones.

Joining them this year were new professionals Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas, Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu.

Strictly Come Dancing will return for a new series in autumn 2023.

For now, you can watch the Christmas special on Christmas Day on BBC One featuring celebs including Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts and Gavin & Stacey star Larry Lamb.

You can catch up on the most recent series via BBC iPlayer.