Channel 4 explores fame of Love Island stars in a new documentary

Channel 4 is to explore the rise to fame of Love Island’s contestants in a new documentary.

Life After Love Island: Untold will see broadcaster and reality TV podcaster Will Njobvu investigate what happens to Islanders after they leave the show

Channel 4 share: “Tens of thousands of people apply to Love Island each year, attracted by the possibility of not only romance, but also fame. An entire industry has sprung up designed to propel former contestants into a glamourous career as a celebrity influencer. After the cameras are gone, does reality live up to the hype?

“Will meets former contestants, finding out who has made it and who has gone back to a more regular, ‘normal’ life.”

The doc features interviews with past winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, Jessica Hayes as well as insight from more recent contestants, like Coco Lodge, who are still struggling to get a foot in the influencer door.

Plus, industry experts shed light on some of the surprising revelations of life after the limelight, and some of the most popular Love Islanders from past series also share their stories, including Wes Nelson, Shaughna Phillips, Priscilla Anyabu and Eve and Jess Gale.

Life After Love Island: Untold airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 10 January 2023 at 11:05PM.

Alternatively, the one-off is available to watch online on All 4 here now.