Here are The Apprentice 2023 contestants on the new series of the BBC One show.
Lord Sugar will put a new cast of candidates through their paces in a series of testing challenges as they compete to win a life-changing £250,000 investment for their business, in what remains the toughest interview process around.
From creating their own cartoon, to the world of male beauty, from immersive events, to street food, the aspiring titans of industry will once again have to prove that they have what it takes.
Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell are Lord Sugar’s trusted advisors for the new series with Claude Littner also making a return.
As always at the end of each task, the candidates will face Lord Sugar in the boardroom where one will hear the dreaded: “You’re fired.”
The Apprentice 2023 begins Thursday, 5 January at 9PM on BBC One.
The Apprentice 2023 candidates
Avi Sharma
Occupation: City Banker
Location: London
Avi says: “I’m a confident chap who can bring a smile to the most miserable face! What is your biggest weakness? Some say I’m delusional, I prefer the term optimistic.”
Bradley Johnson
Occupation: Director, Construction Company
Location: North Yorkshire
Bradley says: “My USP is my drive and determination. Starting a business from absolutely nothing and taking it to a company that’s turning over six figures demonstrates my determination and strong work ethic. A lot of people in business – I’m not saying everyone – have inherited their businesses, this is not the case for myself. I was made redundant in 2019 and now, we’re turning over half-a-million, which is something I’m immensely proud of.”
Dani Donovan
Occupation: Owner, Hair Salon
Location: Hertfordshire
Dani says: “My unique selling point is my personality, I bring something unique. I’m a different kind of business owner, which is a lot more relatable to people. That is really what I would like to promote as a person, that business is something that doesn’t need to be fancy words and suits. I believe the key to business is passion and when you’re passionate about something you can be successful in it.”
Denisha Kaur Bharj
Occupation: Financial Controller
Location: Leicestershire
Denisha says: “I’m a strong, motivated, hard-working woman. I know my worth and what I can achieve, most people don’t know that. I’m not scared of getting out of my comfort zone if it means being successful. I have always known what I wanted in life. I know the dreams I want to achieve. There’s only one Denisha Kaur.”
Emma Browne
Occupation: Senior Account Executive
Location: County Kildare
Emma says: “I am a highly motivated, results-oriented professional with 5 plus years of hands-on sales experience within diverse, competitive sales environments. I have a track record of attracting and winning new clients. If I have an opinion and I think its valid and logical I will say it how it is; I want to ensure we win tasks.”
Gregory Ebbs
Occupation: Owner, Online Antiques Marketplace
Location: Shropshire
Gregory says: “My USP is my ability to think outside the box and try out new and different things. I think I’ve got a really clear vision of what I want in the future and that is substantiated from having diverse experience in different fields and my willingness to try things that very few people will do.”
Joseph Phillips
Occupation: Safari Guide, South Africa
Location: Worcestershire
Joseph says: “I studied zoology and animal behaviour and specialised at being a safari guide in South Africa. So, I think with regards to entering The Apprentice, that gives me the edge I need, to be unique enough to succeed in the process.”
Kevin D’Arcy
Occupation: Accountant
Location: Dublin
Kevin says: “I have not only a strong 10-year career in financial services, but a thriving business I set up on the side that has turned over just under half a million in two years. That shows that I have commercial awareness and the drive and determination to succeed that sets me apart from the rest.”
Mark Moseley
Occupation: Owner, Pest Control Company
Location: London
Mark says: “My USP is that I’m very talkative with the charm to match – I can sell to anyone. I’ve been around the world and have met hundreds of different people, from members of the royal family to celebrities. I can always speak to them in a confident manner, so I know I’d be right at home negotiating and securing deals with some of the biggest brands.”
Marnie Swindells
Occupation: Court Advocate
Location: London
Marnie says: “My unique selling point is my imagination and creativity. I can see opportunity everywhere I look and being able to have that vision is something I think separates me from other people.”
Megan Hornby
Occupation: Owner, Sweet Shop & Café
Location: East Yorkshire#
Megan says: “My USP is definitely my honesty. I think that no matter what situation I am thrown into, I will always give one hundred percent truth, even if it’s hard to hear. I always believe that honesty is the most important thing in business.”
Reece Donnelly
Occupation: Owner, Theatre School
Location: Glasgow
Reece says: “I’m the youngest CEO of a further education college in the UK. I launched my first business at nineteen and from there have gone from strength to strength, turning over six figures within three years and now on track to turning over half a million. Despite my age, I have all the experience, drive, and personality to take my success achieved in Scotland to link up with Lord Sugar and scale that up across the rest of the UK.”
Rochelle Anthony
Occupation: Owner, Hair Salon & Academy
Location: Bedfordshire
Rochelle says: “I am a tenacious, fierce, and determined businesswoman. I’m always being compared to the Kim Kardashian of the business world because I’m doing business with a hint of glam.”
Shannon Martin
Occupation: Owner, Bridal Boutique
Location: West Yorkshire
Shannon says: “My USP is the fact that I’ve got a million-pound business, that might hopefully be a multi-million-pound business in the coming months!”
Shazia Hussain
Occupation: Technology Recruiter
Location: London
Shazia says: “My USP is my ADHD, which means I can process information faster than others. This often means that my reaction time is quicker, and I look at things differently”
Simba Rwambiwa
Occupation: Senior Sales Representative
Location: Birmingham
Simba says: “My USP is myself. If people can’t buy into you, they’ll never buy anything from you”
Sohail Chowdhary
Occupation: Owner, Martial Arts School
Location: Southampton
Sohail says: “My USP is systemisation and automation. That means, to put it simply, turning my laziness into a positive by creating smart solutions and simple shortcuts to difficult problems. I can achieve the same results as others in half the time.”
Victoria Goulbourne
Occupation: Owner, Online Sweet Business
Location: Merseyside
Victoria says: “As a former flight attendant and now a business owner, my customer service skills are unrivalled. I know what consumers want. I’ve travelled all over the world and I’m not afraid to take on a challenge.”
You’ll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.