Here are The Apprentice 2023 contestants on the new series of the BBC One show.

Lord Sugar will put a new cast of candidates through their paces in a series of testing challenges as they compete to win a life-changing £250,000 investment for their business, in what remains the toughest interview process around.

From creating their own cartoon, to the world of male beauty, from immersive events, to street food, the aspiring titans of industry will once again have to prove that they have what it takes.

Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell are Lord Sugar’s trusted advisors for the new series with Claude Littner also making a return.

As always at the end of each task, the candidates will face Lord Sugar in the boardroom where one will hear the dreaded: “You’re fired.”

The Apprentice 2023 begins Thursday, 5 January at 9PM on BBC One.

The Apprentice 2023 candidates

Avi Sharma

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Avi Sharma. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: City Banker

Location: London

Avi says: “I’m a confident chap who can bring a smile to the most miserable face! What is your biggest weakness? Some say I’m delusional, I prefer the term optimistic.”

Bradley Johnson

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Bradley Johnson. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Director, Construction Company

Location: North Yorkshire

Bradley says: “My USP is my drive and determination. Starting a business from absolutely nothing and taking it to a company that’s turning over six figures demonstrates my determination and strong work ethic. A lot of people in business – I’m not saying everyone – have inherited their businesses, this is not the case for myself. I was made redundant in 2019 and now, we’re turning over half-a-million, which is something I’m immensely proud of.”

Dani Donovan

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Dani Donovan. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Owner, Hair Salon

Location: Hertfordshire

Dani says: “My unique selling point is my personality, I bring something unique. I’m a different kind of business owner, which is a lot more relatable to people. That is really what I would like to promote as a person, that business is something that doesn’t need to be fancy words and suits. I believe the key to business is passion and when you’re passionate about something you can be successful in it.”

Denisha Kaur Bharj

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Denisha Kaur Bharj. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Financial Controller

Location: Leicestershire

Denisha says: “I’m a strong, motivated, hard-working woman. I know my worth and what I can achieve, most people don’t know that. I’m not scared of getting out of my comfort zone if it means being successful. I have always known what I wanted in life. I know the dreams I want to achieve. There’s only one Denisha Kaur.”

Emma Browne

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Emma Browne. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Senior Account Executive

Location: County Kildare

Emma says: “I am a highly motivated, results-oriented professional with 5 plus years of hands-on sales experience within diverse, competitive sales environments. I have a track record of attracting and winning new clients. If I have an opinion and I think its valid and logical I will say it how it is; I want to ensure we win tasks.”

Gregory Ebbs

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Gregory Ebbs. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Owner, Online Antiques Marketplace

Location: Shropshire

Gregory says: “My USP is my ability to think outside the box and try out new and different things. I think I’ve got a really clear vision of what I want in the future and that is substantiated from having diverse experience in different fields and my willingness to try things that very few people will do.”

Joseph Phillips

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Joseph Phillips. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Safari Guide, South Africa

Location: Worcestershire

Joseph says: “I studied zoology and animal behaviour and specialised at being a safari guide in South Africa. So, I think with regards to entering The Apprentice, that gives me the edge I need, to be unique enough to succeed in the process.”

Kevin D’Arcy

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Kevin D’Arcy. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Accountant

Location: Dublin

Kevin says: “I have not only a strong 10-year career in financial services, but a thriving business I set up on the side that has turned over just under half a million in two years. That shows that I have commercial awareness and the drive and determination to succeed that sets me apart from the rest.”

Mark Moseley

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Mark Moseley. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Owner, Pest Control Company

Location: London

Mark says: “My USP is that I’m very talkative with the charm to match – I can sell to anyone. I’ve been around the world and have met hundreds of different people, from members of the royal family to celebrities. I can always speak to them in a confident manner, so I know I’d be right at home negotiating and securing deals with some of the biggest brands.”

Marnie Swindells

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Marnie Swindells. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Court Advocate

Location: London

Marnie says: “My unique selling point is my imagination and creativity. I can see opportunity everywhere I look and being able to have that vision is something I think separates me from other people.”

Megan Hornby

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Megan Hornby. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Owner, Sweet Shop & Café

Location: East Yorkshire#

Megan says: “My USP is definitely my honesty. I think that no matter what situation I am thrown into, I will always give one hundred percent truth, even if it’s hard to hear. I always believe that honesty is the most important thing in business.”

Reece Donnelly

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Reece Donnelly. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Owner, Theatre School

Location: Glasgow

Reece says: “I’m the youngest CEO of a further education college in the UK. I launched my first business at nineteen and from there have gone from strength to strength, turning over six figures within three years and now on track to turning over half a million. Despite my age, I have all the experience, drive, and personality to take my success achieved in Scotland to link up with Lord Sugar and scale that up across the rest of the UK.”

Rochelle Anthony

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Rochelle Anthony. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Owner, Hair Salon & Academy

Location: Bedfordshire

Rochelle says: “I am a tenacious, fierce, and determined businesswoman. I’m always being compared to the Kim Kardashian of the business world because I’m doing business with a hint of glam.”

Shannon Martin

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Shannon Martin. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Owner, Bridal Boutique

Location: West Yorkshire

Shannon says: “My USP is the fact that I’ve got a million-pound business, that might hopefully be a multi-million-pound business in the coming months!”

Shazia Hussain

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Shazia Hussain. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Technology Recruiter

Location: London

Shazia says: “My USP is my ADHD, which means I can process information faster than others. This often means that my reaction time is quicker, and I look at things differently”

Simba Rwambiwa

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Simba Rwambiwa. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Senior Sales Representative

Location: Birmingham

Simba says: “My USP is myself. If people can’t buy into you, they’ll never buy anything from you”

Sohail Chowdhary

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Sohail Chowdhary. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Owner, Martial Arts School

Location: Southampton

Sohail says: “My USP is systemisation and automation. That means, to put it simply, turning my laziness into a positive by creating smart solutions and simple shortcuts to difficult problems. I can achieve the same results as others in half the time.”

Victoria Goulbourne

The Apprentice 2023 candidate Victoria Goulbourne. Credit: BBC/,Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Owner, Online Sweet Business

Location: Merseyside

Victoria says: “As a former flight attendant and now a business owner, my customer service skills are unrivalled. I know what consumers want. I’ve travelled all over the world and I’m not afraid to take on a challenge.”

The Apprentice 2023 begins Thursday, 5 January at 9PM on BBC One.

You’ll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.