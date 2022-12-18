Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Watch all of the final performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s final Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the remaining four couples performing live for the last time this series in the grand final live show.
The celebs and pro dancers all performed three times each: Their show dance, a past dance chosen by the judges and their favourite dance from the series.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Fleur & Vito
Judges’ Pick
Dance: Samba
Song: Hot Hot Hot by Arrow
Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Favourite Dance
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child
Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Show Dance
Song: Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Helen & Gorka
Judges’ Pick
Dance: Jive
Song: Tightrope by Janelle Monáe
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Favourite Dance
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret)
Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Show Dance
Song: Shine by Emeli Sandé
Judges’ scores: 37 (8, 10, 9, 10)
Molly & Carlos
Judges’ Pick
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Love On Top by Beyoncé
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Favourite Dance
Dance: Rumba
Song: All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Show Dance
Song: Kiss/1999 by Prince
Judges’ scores: 37 (8, 10, 9, 10)
Hamza & Jowita
Judges’ Pick
Dance: Salsa
Song: Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Favourite Dance
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode
Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Show Dance
Song: Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin
Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 8, 9)
As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances.
However for the final, the judges’ marks were not combined with the results from the public vote and instead viewers alone decided who the winner was.
With the most votes, it was Hamza who won Strictly Come Dancing 2022.
Elsewhere in the final, there was a guest performance from Florence and the Machine.