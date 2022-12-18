Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Watch all of the final performances

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Jowita Przystal & Hamza Yassin in the final. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Here are all of the dances from this week’s final Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining four couples performing live for the last time this series in the grand final live show.

The celebs and pro dancers all performed three times each: Their show dance, a past dance chosen by the judges and their favourite dance from the series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Fleur & Vito

Judges’ Pick

Dance: Samba

Song: Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Favourite Dance

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child

Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Show Dance

Song: Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Helen & Gorka

Judges’ Pick

Dance: Jive

Song: Tightrope by Janelle Monáe

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Favourite Dance

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret)

Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Show Dance

Song: Shine by Emeli Sandé

Judges’ scores: 37 (8, 10, 9, 10)

Molly & Carlos

Judges’ Pick

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Love On Top by Beyoncé

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Favourite Dance

Dance: Rumba

Song: All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Show Dance

Song: Kiss/1999 by Prince

Judges’ scores: 37 (8, 10, 9, 10)

Hamza & Jowita

Judges’ Pick

Dance: Salsa

Song: Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Favourite Dance

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Show Dance

Song: Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin

Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 8, 9)

As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances.

However for the final, the judges’ marks were not combined with the results from the public vote and instead viewers alone decided who the winner was.

With the most votes, it was Hamza who won Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Elsewhere in the final, there was a guest performance from Florence and the Machine.