The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 winner has been revealed in the final results tonight.

Four celebs went into this weekend’s show, fighting for the glitterball trophy.

The judges’ gave their usual marks for the routines but public votes alone decided the Strictly 2022 winner on Saturday (17 December).

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Celebrity Finalists & Professional Dancers. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

After 13 weeks of live shows, it was Hamza Yassin who won Strictly Come Dancing 2022 the final results tonight.

Hamza and pro partner Jowita Przystal triumphed in this year’s live final after the finalists danced three routines.

Also in the final were Fleur East & Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford & Carlos Gu and Helen Skelton & Gorka Marquez.

Strictly final recap

The live Strictly final started with the celebs dancing a past routine as chosen by the judges. For Hamza & Jowita it was their Salsa; Helen & Gorka were asked to reprise her Jive; Fleur & Vito repeated their Samba and Molly & Carlos danced their Quickstep again.

Next, the final two each performed their showdances. Hamza & Jowita performed to Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin; Molly & Carlos danced to a Prince medley, Fleur & Vito’s routine was to Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy and Helen & Gorka danced to Shine by Emeli Sandé.

For the last round of performances of the night, the final four each performed their favourite dance of the series. Hamza & Jowita, Fleur & Vito and Helen & Gorka all reprised their Couple’s Choice routines while Molly & Carlos danced the Rumba.

Come the end of the evening, it was Fleur who was top of the scoreboard, dropping just the one point across all the dances in the hard-fought final.

> Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard! Final (Week 13) scores

Public votes alone decided the winner as hosts Tess and Claudia gathered the group to reveal the result at the end of the live show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 winners Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

And it was Hamza who lifted the glitterball at the end of the series after topping the viewer vote.

Who was your favourite in the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final? Are you happy with who won? Tweet us your comments to @tellymix

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One for a new series next year. Before then a Strictly Christmas special will air on Christmas.