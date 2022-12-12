Will Mellor speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Tess Daly, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu in Strictly Come Dancing's semi-final results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Will Mellor has spoken out after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing this year.

It was the actor and pro partner Nancy Xu who left Strictly this week ahead of Saturday’s grand final.

Speaking after the dance off, Will said: “I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mums face, she deserves it. I’ll take whatever I have learnt from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think.

Tess Daly, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu in Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“I didn’t think I’d be able to get anywhere near this and I am so proud of what we have achieved but also everybody who has voted for me, who has supported me, the messages I’ve had from my local community and children. Thank you all so much, we really, really appreciated every bit.”

Nancy added: “I want to thank everyone who works on the show, it’s an incredible show, I’ve had such an amazing journey. The support from the whole team is just phenomenal. I’m proud of the partnership, we’ve had such an amazing journey together. I really wish I could make more memories with you and your family.”

Will continued: “Anyone watching this show, the people that work on this show, the crew, the make up team, the wardrobe team, the judges, the contestants, this is an unbelievable journey.

“If you get the chance to get on this floor then do it, it’s unbelievable this place.”

Following their exit, four celebs remain in the competition for the grand final.

Competing for the glitterball trophy next Saturday will be TV & radio host Helen Skelton, singer, TV & radio host Fleur East, Animal Park presenter & cameraman Hamza Yassin and CBBC actress Molly Rainford.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 airs on BBC One.

The Final will air live on Saturday, 17 December from 7:15PM.

You can watch episodes via BBC iPlayer.