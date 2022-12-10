Kavos Weekender start date revealed for new series on ITV2

Weekender is coming back to ITV2 with a brand new series – this time heading to Kavos.

Kavos Weekender is a new ten-part series, launching on ITV2 in the new year.

The new season in the Greek party, head rep David Potts, aka ‘El Jefe’, returns and he’s brought with him, his most experienced rep, Tash. David has made her his Deputy, which is just as well, as he has a new team of rookies to train up, ‘David style’.

KAVOS WEEKENDER on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: (L-R) Ethan, Lucy, David, Jaegia, Tash and Joel.

New reps joining the show are Lucy, Jaegia, Ethan and Joel.

With a new hotel, a new location, a new team of reps and a new mantra (The Pursuit Of Excellence, anyone?) has David bitten off more than he can chew? Or will he need to bring in some reinforcements? Expect a heady mix, packed with parties down at the legendary Kavos strip, sizzling summer romances, jaw dropping surprises and the return of one very familiar face.

The ten-part series begins on Tuesday, 3 January 2023 at 9PM on ITV2. Episodes will also be available to watch online on ITVX.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “It’s the start of a new season for Weekender and with it comes a new location, a new hotel and a new team of reps! But fear not, some things never change – Head Rep, David Potts aka ‘El Jefe’ returns, as does rep Tash, who David has promoted to Deputy Rep.

“New reps Lucy, Jaegia, Ethan and Joel arrive and David is quick to advise the team of his new mantra ‘the pursuit of excellence’. As the team settles in, David soon realises that he’ll need more than a mantra to whip his rookies into shape. New rep Lucy sets her sights on fellow rep Joel but she’s quickly distracted by one of the guests. Will she put guest satisfaction before anything else or will she fall head first into a rep romance?

KAVOS WEEKENDER on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: David.

“Meanwhile, new rep Ethan is enjoying taking orders from Deputy Tash, a bit too much for David’s liking.

“After a fun first night hitting the famous Kavos strip, an epic beach party follows – there’s even a special guest appearance from 90’s icon Pamela Anderson, or is it El Jefe in a wig? Despite the guests leaving happy, this isn’t David’s first rodeo and he’s already come up with a plan to help bolster his team and make this season the best one yet!”

Past episodes of Weekender are available to watch online via ITVX here.