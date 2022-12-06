The Great Pottery Throwdown Christmas Special date and celebrity line up revealed

The Great Pottery Throwdown returns with a 2022 Celebrity Christmas special – here’s all you need to know.

The hit Channel 4 show follows amateur potters as they strive to create their most intricate and imaginative work, before their pieces are judged by the expert judging duo and a variety of well-known faces and experts from the world of pottery.

This Christmas sees a one-off festive episode, featuring four famous faces.

The Great Pottery Festive Throwdown. Pictured (L-R): Jamie Laing, Sunetra Sarker, Jenny Eclair and James Fleet.

The contestants taking part are James Fleet, Jenny Eclair, Jamie Laing and Sunetra Sarker. They’ll roll up their sleeves and brave the pottery, as they attempt to become champion of the very first Great Festive Pottery Throw Down 2022.

With Siobhán McSweeney hosting, judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller set the celebrities two festive challenges – a slab-building illuminated Christmas scene and a surprise second challenge, where speed is of the essence as the celebrities take to the wheel to see who can throw the most mulled wine tumblers.

The Festive Pottery Throwdown airs on Christmas Day (Sunday, 25 December) at 7:50PM on Channel 4.

Meanwhile a brand new series of The Great Pottery Throwdown will air in 2023.

The series will be the fourth to air on Channel 4 and sixth overall having first aired on BBC Two in 2015 and 2017.

Episodes are available to watch online from the past two Channel 4 series via the All 4 player here.