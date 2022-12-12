Another celebrity left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 in tonight’s results – who was eliminated?

This weekend the five couples danced once more to impress the viewers at home as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

Sunday night saw all celebs and their pro partners performing twice for the first time this series.

In tonight’s results, the total marks from the judges for the latest dances were combined with the results of the viewer vote.

The celebs and pros in Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 this week?

Those in the bottom two were Will Mellor and his partner Nancy Xu and Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola.

After the pair danced again it was Will Mellor who left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tonight.

In the dance off on Sunday, both couples performed one of their two routines again. Fleur and Vito performed their Charleston to Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano by Fiorello. Then Will and Nancy performed their Couples’

The judges then chose who to save and it was a split decision.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Fleur and Vito: “This has been really difficult tonight for me and I’ve done a lot of these darling! I found it so hard because both couples are extraordinary and I want to see both couples in the final but that can’t be so. For me, tonight the most impressive couple that I would like to save and send through to the final are Fleur and Vito.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Fleur and Vito: “This season has been challenging, it has been very close, every single show, and tonight it has not been any different. It is proof of your quality, it is proof of your championship, you can be proud of yourself, I have decided because of micro details that I am going to save Fleur and Vito.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Will and Nancy: “Well based on this dance in the dance off and this dance only, I think it is really important to say that, because these couples both danced terrifically and I marked them the same on Sunday night. And now I am looking for real detail, how do I separate them? I’m really searching for something, its such fine detail. Due to an error in a dismount from a lift, I am going to have to save Will and Nancy.”

With the casting vote, Head Judge Shirley Ballas decided to save Fleur and Vito: “First of all, the British public has spoken and with respect I take that on board. My fellow judges have decided that they don’t agree, so I have made lots of notes here, both couples were outstanding and not only today but through the series. I have loved both of them, this is by far, even for me Craig, the most difficult decision I feel I have had to make. Based on micro details, I have decided to save Fleur and Vito.”

Tess Daly, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu in Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking after his exit, Will said: “I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mums face, she deserves it. I’ll take whatever I have learnt from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to get anywhere near this and I am so proud of what we have achieved but also everybody who has voted for me, who has supported me, the messages I’ve had from my local community and children. Thank you all so much, we really, really appreciated every bit.”

Will and Nancy will be joining Rylan for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly It Takes Two tonight at 9PM on BBC Two.

Meanwhile, the remaining four couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns for the Grand Final on Saturday, 17 December on BBC One.