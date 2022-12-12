Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Watch all of the semi-final performances

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu in Strictly Come Dancing semi-final. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live semi-final for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the remaining five couples each performing twice in an effort to make next weekend’s grand final.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Fleur & Vito

Dance: Charleston

Song: Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano by Fiorello

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: The Time Is Now by Moloko

Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 8, 10)

Helen & Gorka

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Here Comes The Rain Again by Eurythmics

Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 10, 8, 10)

Dance: Waltz

Song: Only One Road by Céline Dion

Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Molly & Carlos

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Survivor by 2WEI ft Edda Hayes

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Easy On Me by Adele

Judges’ scores: 36 (8, 9, 9, 10)

Hamza & Jowita

Dance: Charleston

Song: Pencil Full Of Lead by Paolo Nutini

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Dance: Waltz

Song: What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach

Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)

Will & Nancy

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: Know How / Fools Gold / Step On Young MC / The Stone Roses / Happy Mondays

Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 10, 9, 10)

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Uccen – DWTS Remix by Taalbi Brothers, DWTS

Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 9, 7, 9)

The judges’ marks from Sunday will now be added to the results of the penultimate public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s Monday results show as they fight for a place in the final.

Strictly is back Monday night on BBC One from 8:15PM with the dance-off plus a musical performance from Lewis Capaldi.