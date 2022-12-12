Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Watch all of the semi-final performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live semi-final for you to watch.
This Sunday night saw the remaining five couples each performing twice in an effort to make next weekend’s grand final.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Fleur & Vito
Dance: Charleston
Song: Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano by Fiorello
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: The Time Is Now by Moloko
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 8, 10)
Helen & Gorka
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Here Comes The Rain Again by Eurythmics
Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 10, 8, 10)
Dance: Waltz
Song: Only One Road by Céline Dion
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Molly & Carlos
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Survivor by 2WEI ft Edda Hayes
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Easy On Me by Adele
Judges’ scores: 36 (8, 9, 9, 10)
Hamza & Jowita
Dance: Charleston
Song: Pencil Full Of Lead by Paolo Nutini
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Dance: Waltz
Song: What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach
Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)
Will & Nancy
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Know How / Fools Gold / Step On Young MC / The Stone Roses / Happy Mondays
Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 10, 9, 10)
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Uccen – DWTS Remix by Taalbi Brothers, DWTS
Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 9, 7, 9)
The judges’ marks from Sunday will now be added to the results of the penultimate public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s Monday results show as they fight for a place in the final.
Strictly is back Monday night on BBC One from 8:15PM with the dance-off plus a musical performance from Lewis Capaldi.