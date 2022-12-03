Kym Marsh has spoken out after her exit from Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

It was the TV presenter, actress and singer and pro partner Graziano Di Prima who left Strictly this weekend in the Musicals themed Quarter Final episode.

Speaking after her exit, Kym said: “Honestly I’ve loved every single second that I’ve been here. I never thought I’d get to this stage, in a million years. I have to say, it’s all down to this man [Graziano] here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever.

Claudia Winkleman; Tess Daly; Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima in Strictly Come Dancing results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“But what a journey it’s been, this show is just wonderful, it shows you things about yourself you don’t know, it shows you how tough you can be. Everybody, the crew, the celebs, the pros, costume, make up, everyone is amazing. I’ve had the best time, so thank you.”

On the support from her family, Kym added: “My dad has been so proud and it’s kind of kept him going. When he was in hospital last week, and obviously we weren’t here, all these guys sent him videos and it meant such a lot. My grandchildren are so proud.”

Pro partner Graziano added: “I will be part of your family forever, I think we became friends from the very first day. I know you’ve learnt how to dance, but I have learnt so much from you, you are a warrior.

“You’re going to be in my heart forever, we’re going to be together many times, because I know I have found a friend for life.”

Following their exit, just five celebs remain in the competition for next week’s semi-final.

They are TV personality Helen Skelton, CBBC actress Molly Rainford, TV star Will Mellor, singer Fleur East and Wildlife cameraman & presenter Hamza Yassin.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 airs on BBC One.

You can watch the series online via BBC iPlayer.