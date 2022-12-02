George Webster final celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

George Webster has been announced as the sixth and final celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing’s new Christmas one-off.

George is an actor and TV presenter.

He recently won a BAFTA and made history when he became the first presenter on CBeebies with Down Syndrome.

For Strictly’s Christmas special, George will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Amy Dowden.

George said: “I love Strictly and have watched it every year. I’ve always dreamed of being on the show one year and I’m so excited to be on this year’s Christmas Special! To be partnered with Amy is such an honour, we get on so well, she’s so lovely and an amazing dancer.

“I’m looking forward to being ‘Strictlyfied’. Bring on the glitter and everything else. I can’t wait to perform on the Strictly dancefloor.”

George completes the Strictly 2022 Christmas line up, joined by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, actor Larry Lamb, soap star Alexandra Mardell, Radio DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams and podcaster Rosie Ramsey.

Strictly Come Dancing’s new festive show will broadcast on Xmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly’s Christmas special will feature a cast of six famous faces entering the dancefloor fighting to be named Christmas Champion 2022.

Each of the six couples will dance a Christmas inspired dance looking to impress judges Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas before fans in the studio can vote.