Larry Lamb has been announced as the fourth celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas line up.

Larry Lamb is a stage and screen actor.

He has starred in numerous TV series, playing iconic roles such as Mick Shipman in the BBC’s multi-award winning comedy series Gavin & Stacey and Archie Mitchell in BBC One’s flagship soap EastEnders.

Larry will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

Larry said: “Christmas has come early! I can’t wait to get on the dance floor and learn a brand new skill ready for all those festive parties. I am excited yet incredibly nervous but I know Nadiya will look after me, and I look forward to adding a bit of extra sparkle to Christmas day.”

The news was revealed this evening (Thursday, 1 December) on The One Show.

Larry joins actress Alexandra Mardell, podcaster Rosie Ramsey and radio presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams on the line up so far with more to be announced.

2022’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The one-off will see six brand new celebrity contestants hitting the ballroom as they compete be crowned Christmas Champion 2022.

The couples will each perform a Christmas inspired routine with the hope of impressing judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, as well as the voting audience in the studio. Who will lift the coveted Strictly Come Dancing Christmas trophy?