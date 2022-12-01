Alexandra Mardell has been confirmed as the third celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas line up.

Alexandra Mardell is an actor, best known for the role of Emma Brooker in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street.

She will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Alexandra said: “I’ve grown up with Strictly Come Dancing, and my Mum always said she’d love to see me on the show so this really is the best Christmas present I could give her. I can’t wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!”

The news was revealed this morning on (Thursday 1st December) on (BBC Radio 5 Live!)

Alexandra joins podcaster Rosie Ramsey and radio presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams on the line up so far.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

The all-star festive one-off will feature six brand new celebrity contestants taking to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2022.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience! But who will lift the coveted Strictly Come Dancing Christmas trophy?