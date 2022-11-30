Rosie Ramsey confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing's 2022 Christmas special

Rosie Ramsey is the first confirmed name for Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 Christmas special.

Rosie is a Podcaster, TV host and author. She co-hosts the critically acclaimed podcast Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed with husband Chris Ramsey, who previously competed in Strictly.

Together, the pair also front The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show which will return for a second series next year on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Rosie will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Neil Jones.

Rosie Ramsey said: “I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself! I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!”

The news was revealed this morning on BBC One’s Morning Live.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

The show will see six brand new celebrity contestants take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2022.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience. But who will lift the coveted Strictly Come Dancing Christmas trophy?

Further celebrities are to be announced.