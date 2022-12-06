The Masked Singer: SR3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer is back for a new series in 2023 – when does it start on TV?

The series sees famous faces compete to put on the best musical performance while hiding their identities under extraordinary masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer third season together with celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora.

A brand new series is on its way to ITV soon – here’s all you need to know!

When does The Masked Singer start?

The new series of The Masked Singer begins on Sunday, 1 January 2023 at 6:30PM on ITV1

The show will return with twelve brand new mystery celebrities hiding their true selves under even more elaborate and ridiculous costumes.

The series is the fourth to air on ITV.

A teaser for the new episodes shares (warning: spoilers from past series follow): “Last series saw international superstar, Natalie Imbruglia who was masquerading as Panda, crowned the winner, saw footballing legend Michael Owen unmasked as Doughnuts and chart topper Charlotte Church revealed to be Mushroom.

“Hoping to join the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ club is a brand-new cast of celebrities playing twelve characters in the show’s signature extraordinary costumes, who will be taking to the stage to sing in disguise and stump the panel and viewers alike.”

A first teaser video previously revealed some of the new characters.

They include a ball of yarn, a rhino, a jacket potato, a cake and a phoenix.

For now, you can catch up with The Masked Singer UK online now via the ITVX here.

Meanwhile a second series of spin-off The Masked Dancer aired earlier this autumn.