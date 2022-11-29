The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special line up and date revealed

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special with celebrity sewers, Rosie Ramsey, Johannes Radebe, Penny Lancaster and Natalie Cassidy in the sewing room. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

The Great British Sewing Bee will return for a one-off Celebrity Christmas Special.

Presenter Sara Pascoe will welcome four famous faces into the sewing room for a number of challenges.

As ever, they’ll be faced by judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant who will scrutinise every festive stitch.

On the line up are Strictly’s Johannes Radebe, EastEnder’s Natalie Cassidy, podcaster Rosie Ramsey and TV personality Penny Lancaster.

They must take on a pattern for a Christmas apron and turn a sack full of children’s hand me downs into a novelty outfit for a baby.

Finally they create pop star inspired fancy dress to ring in the New Year before dancing the night away to a Dolly Parton classic.

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special airs in the TV schedule on Thursday, 22 December at 8PM on BBC One.

Meanwhile a brand new series of The Great British Sewing Bee will air on BBC One in 2023.

The show invites Britain’s most talented home sewers to compete in one of TV’s toughest creative challenges.

Twelve contestants compete over ten weeks of challenges with the top sewer walking away with a special trophy crowning them The Great British Sewing Bee champion.

For now you can catch up with past series online via BBC iPlayer.

The Great British Sewing Bee first aired from 2013 to 2016, hosted by Claudia WInkleman on BBC Two. Joe Lycett fronted a reboot in 2019, which moved to BBC One in 2020, before Sara pascoe took over from the eighth series in 2022.