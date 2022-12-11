The line up of celebrity contestants on Strictly Come Dancing 2022’s Christmas Special have been confirmed.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to the Ballroom on Christmas Day, once again bringing festive fun, frolics and fab-u-lous dancing to homes across the nation.

Six stars will take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2022, but will the judges be naughty or nice to them?

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the Christmas Special will include a merry musical performance and some spectacular group routines including the celebrities and their professional partners, guaranteed to spread Christmas cheer.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

Rosie Ramsey

Rosie is a Podcaster, TV host and author. She will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Neil Jones.

Rosie said: “I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself! I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!”

Rickie Haywood-Williams

Rickie is a DJ and presenter. He currently presents BBC Radio 1’s iconic Live Lounge show with Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges. He will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Luba Mushtuk for the Christmas special.

Rickie said: “I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.”

Alexandra Mardell

Alexandra Mardell is an actor, best known for the role of Emma Brooker in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street. She will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Alexandra said: “I’ve grown up with Strictly Come Dancing, and my Mum always said she’d love to see me on the show so this really is the best Christmas present I could give her. I can’t wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!”

Larry Lamb

Larry Lamb is a stage and screen actor playing iconic roles such as Mick Shipman on Gavin & Stacey. He will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

Larry said: “Christmas has come early! I can’t wait to get on the dance floor and learn a brand new skill ready for all those festive parties. I am excited yet incredibly nervous but I know Nadiya will look after me, and I look forward to adding a bit of extra sparkle to Christmas day.”

Nicola Roberts

Nicola Roberts is best known for being one fifth of Girls Aloud, who were formed 20 years ago this Christmas. She will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Nicola said: “It’s truly an honour to be part of Strictly, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas day episode is something very special indeed. They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle and frosting all wrapped up together with a big bow on top.

“What more could a girl wish for at Christmas!”

George Webster

George is an actor and TV presenter who recently made history when he became the first presenter on CBeebies with Down Syndrome. He will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Amy Dowden.

George said: “I love Strictly and have watched it every year. I’ve always dreamed of being on the show one year and I’m so excited to be on this year’s Christmas Special! To be partnered with Amy is such an honour, we get on so well, she’s so lovely and an amazing dancer.

“I’m looking forward to being “Strictlyfied”. Bring on the glitter and everything else. I can’t wait to perform on the Strictly dancefloor.”

