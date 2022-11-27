Ellie Taylor speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Ellie Taylor has spoken out after her exit from Strictly Come Dancing’s latest season.

It was the comedian and her pro partner Johannes Radebe who left Strictly this weekend, the latest couple to be sent home.

Speaking after her exit, Ellie said: “I’m going to be a cliché machine now, buts it’s been everything and more. I never in a million years expected to be in for this long and to experience it so fully.

Ellie Taylor; Johannes Radebe in Strictly’s latest results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“Strictly is about dancing but it’s also about the people, and every part of this show from the top to bottom, from the Execs to the make-up, to the hair to the costumes, to the sets to the band, to my fellow celebs and the dancers – even some of the judges have been alright!

“It’s been an absolute privilege to become part of the Strictly alumni and I’ve really really loved it.”

Asked about her special relationship with Johannes, Ellie said: “We’ve had so much fun. And to borrow an Anton-ism, let me tell you about you Johannes Radebe. You [Johannes] are as wonderful as everyone said you would be, and I’ve said you’re like human sunshine and you really really are.

“You see people and you saw me, at every point. I have been so worried and so out of my comfort zone and so self-conscious and so weird and you have said “embrace your weird Ellie”. You’ve done it so full-heartedly and without judgement.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to dance with you JoJo, I don’t know what runs through your body but it’s not blood, it’s rhythm and it’s music, and to watch you perform is incredible.”

When asked if he had any words for his partner, Johannes said: “Oh my goodness – it’s been a pleasure, treasure, that’s our thing.

“Ellie Taylor, moving forward, embrace your weird! Embrace your long limbs, because you are one gorgeous person. So thank you for everything, you know my heart, thank you.”

Following their exit, just the six celebs remain in the competition.

They are CBBC actress Molly Rainford, radio broadcaster Helen Skelton, TV & radio host Fleur East, TV host Kym Marsh, Animal Park presenter & cameraman Hamza Yassin and actor actor Will Mellor.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 airs on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.