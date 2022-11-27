I'm A Celebrity 2022 Coming Out show air date revealed

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Mike Tindall MBE,, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE. ©ITV Plc

The I’m A Celebrity 2022 Coming Out special has been revealed.

Tonight will see the I’m A Celebrity 2022 winner crowned in the final live show of the series.

However it won’t be the last instalment of I’m A Celeb for the year.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Ant & Dec. ©ITV Plc

As is tradition, a special one-off following the celebs outside of the jungle will be on TV later this week.

I’m A Celeb’s 2022 Coming Out special now has a confirmed air date, showing on ITV on Thursday, 1 December at 9:15PM.

Celebs who took part in the series are Corrie actress Sue Cleaver, presenter Scarlette Douglas, radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, stand up Babatúndé Aléshé, musician Boy George and comedian Seann Walsh.

Completing the line up is Love Island star Olivia Attwood, Loose Women star Charlene White, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, England footballer Jill Scott, former rugby player Mike Tindall MBE and former health secretary Matt Hancock.

This year’s cast said goodbye to their home comforts and instead moved into the jungle Down Under with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

Back in Australia for the first time in two years, the celebrities were confronted by tough bushtucker trials and fear-inducing challenges.

Now, they return to the lap of luxury and ITV has exclusive access as they settle back into the world they left behind.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out follows this year’s celebs from the moment they step off the bridge into the arms of their waiting family and friends.

The one-off show will combine the best bits from the series with interviews with the celebrities who are now out of the jungle.

For now, the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2022 is crowned in the live final tonight.

The series will conclude as hosts Ant and Dec crown the new King or Queen of the jungle this Sunday, 27 November on ITV1 from 9PM.

The trio of celebs left in the running are Owen, Jill and Mike.