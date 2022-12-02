Will Mellor and Helen Skelton topped the latest Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard this weekend, but who will go in the results?

Tonight saw the six remaining couples performing in a Musicals-themed special for a place in next weekend’s Semi-Finals.

Last weekend it was Ellie Taylor who left Strictly and another couple will head home this Saturday night.

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse were the people with the paddles this week, and were watching each dance closely, ready to mark each performance out of ten.

Will Mellor on Strictly Come Dancing’s Musicals Week. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Sharing top spot on the leaderboard for Musicals week were Will Mellor and Helen Skelton who each scored 39 out of a possible 40 points.

Will’s Foxtrot to a song from Miss Saigon was described by Craig as “thoroughly gorgeous” while Shirley said Helen’s Cabaret themed Couple’s Choice routine gave her goosebumps.

Next in the rankings were Molly Rainford and Fleur East, who have both featured in the dance-off in recent weeks, each scoring 38 marks from the judges.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing’s Musicals Week. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Molly Rainford on Strictly Come Dancing’s Musicals Week. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Molly opened the show with a Charleston that Anton said was “wonderful” whereas Fleur East closed the episode with a Quickstep that Motsi described as “magical”.

Next was HHamza Yassin who scored 36 marks for a Samba themed around The Lion King. Anton was “really impressed” while Craig praised Hamza’s “fantastic hips”.

Bottom of the judges’ leaderboard for Musicals week was Kym Marsh who danced a Cha Cha to Fame. Motsi said Kym “came back with a bang” after missing last weekend’s episode due to illness.

As always, the points from the judges will be combined with viewer votes to determine the bottom two in Sunday’s dance off.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 3 December at 5:40PM with the latest results.

Saturday’s show will open with a routine from the pros and a music performance from the cast of The Cher Show.

It will then be time to look back on Friday’s show, as the judges’ scores and viewers’ votes are combined to reveal which of the six remaining couples are in the bottom two.

The two couples with the lowest scores must then dance for survival, as the judges decide who to save and who will leave the competition.