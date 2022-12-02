Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is back live on TV tonight with a Musicals themed special.

It’s time to face the music and dance! Borehamwood meets Broadway this week as Strictly Come Dancing goes to the musicals.

The main show will open with an incredible routine from the professional dancers featuring stars from the West End.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 judges. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman welcome the celebrities back to the dancefloor, as the six remaining couples perform a selection of routines from hit stage shows in a bid to secure their spot in the competition.

They’ll be performing for regular judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke as they compete for a spot in next week’s semi-final.

Last weekend saw Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe lose their place in the dance off – who will be the next to get sent packing?

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up

Currently a total of six celebs are remaining in the competition.

They are TV & radio presenter Helen Skelton, singer, TV & radio presenter Fleur East and media personality Kym Marsh.

Joining them are CBBC actress Molly Rainford, TV star Will Mellor and Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances

Here’s week 11’s Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full…

Fleur & Vito: Quickstep to I Got Rhythm from An American In Paris

Helen & Gorka: Couple’s Choice to Mein Herr from Cabaret

Kym & Graziano: Cha Cha to Fame from Fame

Molly & Carlos: Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago

Hamza & Jowita: Samba to They Live In You from The Lion King

Will & Nancy: Foxtrot to Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Friday, 2 December at 8PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Saturday at the earlier time of 5:40PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 as the bottom two couples based on judges’ scores and viewer votes is revealed.

The judges will decide which couple will face their final curtain call and leave the competition for good.

There will also be a guest performance from the cast of the musical The Cher Show.