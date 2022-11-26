The penultimate celeb contestant has been booted out of I’m A Celebrity 2022 in this evening’s results.

Ant & Dec headed into the jungle camp this evening (Saturday, 26 November) to reveal the result of the latest vote.

Once again, viewers voted to save their favourite and the one celebrity with the fewest votes was eliminated from the jungle this evening.

Who was voted off I’m A Celebrity?

The latest to leave I’m A Celebrity 2022 in fourth place in tonight’s results was ex England rugby player Mike Tindall.

He told hosts Ant & Dec: “It was an amazing journey and I think it worked really well with everyone who was in there.”

Mike leaves just the three celebrity campers in the jungle for tomorrow’s final.

They are soap star Owen Warner, politician Matt Hancock and England Lioness Jill Scott.

Tonight’s latest episode saw the final four taking on the iconic Celebrity Cyclone trial.

Dec explained: “Your job is to get the four stars onto the four star markers and keep them there until the end of the Trial. To begin, the first celebrity will step off the twister, through the trench with all four stars and make their way to the first star marker.”

Ant said: “Once they’re there with their stars, the second celebrity jumps off the twister, through the trench, gets to the first star marker, takes three stars and then moves on to the second star marker. And so on and so on. You know how it works. All of the stars have to be on the star markers at the end of time to count. You’ve got 10 minutes to do the Trial.”

Jill made it to her star marker but had dropped a star so had to go back. Matt shocked everyone by diving into the first plunge pool. He then strode confidently up the course, but he then dropped a star and on his return was pelted by yoga balls and water. He then dropped another star so had to repeat his journey.

Mike rugby tackled Matt to get hold of the stars he needed. Once in place, Owen tried walking up the course, but kept slipping over. Eventually in place they were then all washed away back to the start, only to get back in position and be washed away again! But when the final time was called, all four were in position and won four meals for camp.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every night on ITV1 at 9PM fronted by Ant & Dec.

The final is on Sunday, 27 November.