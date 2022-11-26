Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2022 as the final four face the iconic Celebrity Cyclone trial.

Just four celebs remain in camp and tonight they’ll face the show’s traditional end of series trial.

MP Matt Hancock, England footballer Jill Scott, ex England rugby player Mike Tindall and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner take on the challenge this evening.

You can watch a first clip below…

In the Celebrity Cyclone, the four remaining celebs will attempt to win stars by facing an uphill obstacle course.

They must each take one star to a marker on the steep slope and keep it there until the end of the trial.

They’ll have to keep tight as torrents of water, high-powered winds and flying debris attempt to knock them off their feet.

See how they get on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Saturday, 26 November at 9:15PM.

Also this evening will be the last elimination as fourth place is revealed and the three finalists are confirmed.

The final will take place live on Sunday, 27 December.

On Friday night it was comedian Seann Wlash who left the camp.

He told hosts Ant & Dec: “That was crazy! So many memories. I absolutely loved it. It is tough for everyone but as soon as you guys said my name, all of the tough bit goes and now I’m just left with incredible memories.”

He became the seventh celebrity eliminated following radio presenter Chris Moyles, comic Babatúndé Aléshé, performer Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, presenter Scarlette Douglas and Loose Women’s Charlene White.

Meanwhile earlier in the series, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood was first to leave due to medical reasons.

Fronted by Ant & Dec, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.

This year the series has returned to Australia after two years in Wales due to the pandemic.