The seventh celebrity camper has been booted out of I’m A Celebrity 2022 in tonight’s results.

Ant & Dec joined the jungle camp this evening (Friday, 25 November) to announce the results of the evening’s public poll.

Over the past 24 hours, fans voted to save their favourite and the one celebrity with the fewest votes was sent home from the show this evening.

Who was voted off I’m A Celebrity?

The seventh celebrity to leave I’m A Celebrity 2022 in tonight’s results was comedian Seann Walsh.

“That was crazy!” he reacted to hosts Ant & Dec. “So many memories. I absolutely loved it. It is tough for everyone but as soon as you guys said my name, all of the tough bit goes and now I’m just left with incredible memories.”

Seann leaves just the four contestants on the show.

Those remaining are MP Matt Hancock, England footballer Jill Scott, ex England rugby player Mike Tindall, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner

The celebrities who have been eliminated so far this week are performer Boy George, comic Babatúndé Aléshé, Loose Women’s Charlene White, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, presenter Scarlette Douglas and radio presenter Chris Moyles. Love Island’s Olivia Attwood was previously forced to withdraw on medical grounds.

Meanwhile in tonight’s episode, Matt and Mike took on the latest trial, Fallen Stars.

At the trial clearing, Dec explained the rules: “This is Fallen Stars. There are five stars, but they’ve been smashed into pieces. One of you needs to enter these cages and put them back together. The other person will win the amount of time you’re allowed in the cage by answering questions. That celebrity will be sat behind you there on the dunk tank. If they get a question wrong, they’re going in.”

Ant added: “You’ll be given 30 seconds per round, but we’ll ask you three questions – for every question you answer correctly you’ll earn another 30 seconds. And the star puzzles will get harder as the cages progress. Every star you put back together will be worth a meal for camp tonight.”

At the end of the challenge the pair earned four out of the five stars available.

I’m A Celeb airs every night on ITV1 presented by Ant & Dec.