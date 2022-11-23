Jill Scott and Owen Warner are fighting for victory on I’m A Celebrity 2022.

Following Boy George’s exit last night we’re down to seven campmates on this year’s show.

As the final looms this Sunday, it’s looking like a two horse race for victory.

Bookmakers BetVictor have priced up the contestants on who’s likely to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle with Jill and Owen locked in a fierce battle to triumph.

Meanwhile it’s Chris Moyles who is fancied as the next celebrity to get the boot in this evening’s episode.

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell shared today: “With the final looming more celebrities are being voted out of the jungle, Chris Moyles is favourite to be eliminated next at 4/5, closely followed by Babatunde Aleshe at 13/8. Matt Hancock comes in at 7/1, and Seann Walsh at 10/1.”

“The winners’ market has been neck and neck between Jill and Owen this week, but Jill Scott finds herself back on top, at 4/7. She’s facing a bushtucker trial on her own tonight, placed in a flying car dangling metres above the jungle ground searching for stars.”

“Owen Warner comes in at 3/1, he’s been a bit of a dark horse in the competition as he started the series at 12/1. He’s a likeable character in the camp, he’s witty, charismatic and could go all the way to win.”

“Other possible contenders include Mike Tindall comes in at 9/2, Matt Hancock 12/1, and Seann Walsh 35/1.”

I’m A Celeb airs every night on ITV1 at 9PM presented by Ant and Dec.

2022’s famous faces have left their plush pads and luxuries for jungle life with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

Last Friday night saw the eliminations begin and this Sunday one celeb will be left as they’re crowned the 2022 King or Queen of the Jungle.