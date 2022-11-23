The latest celebrity campmate has been voted off I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 in this evening’s results.

Ant and Dec headed into the jungle tonight (Wednesday, 23 November) to reveal the results of the night’s public poll.

Once again, fans have been voting to keep their favourite in camp and the celebrity camper with the least votes was eliminated from the show tonight.

Who was voted off I’m A Celebrity?

The fifth to leave I’m A Celeb 2022 in tonight’s results was comic Babatúndé Aléshé.

He told hosts Ant & Dec: “Don’t get it twisted, I loved it in there but I needed my freedom.”

He leaves six campers in the jungle camp.

They are radio presenter Chris Moyles. comedian Seann Walsh, rugby player Mike Tindall MBE, MP Matt Hancock, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and England Lioness Jill Scott MBE.

The previous evening saw performer Boy George become the latest to be evicted from the show.

He joined Corrie actress Sue Cleaver, TV personality Scarlette Douglas and newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White in leaving camp. Love Island’s Olivia Attwood also took part this year but had to withdraw on medical grounds.

Meanwhile in tonight’s show, Jill took on the latest Bushtucker trial called Critty Critty Fang Fang complete with flying car and a Truly Scrumptious outfit.

Ant explained: “Once you’re on board the car, you’ve got to search around for stars. There are 7 stars to find. Once you get a star, put it in your star bag. This being a Bushtucker Trial there will be a few surprises along the way.”

Having scored all 7 stars, Jill told the hosts: “I did actually feel the pressure coming into this. It’s all on you to get stars for camp. The lads are so hungry and you know you can ruin like six people’s days [if you don’t get enough stars].”

Hosted by Ant and Dec, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs each night on ITV1.

The live final airs Saturday night as one celeb is crowned King or Queen of the jungle.