I'm A Celebrity first look as Boy George, Seann Walsh, Mike Tindall take on tonight's trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2022 as a trio of celebs take on the latest trial.

As us viewers are now voting who to keep in camp, it’s up to the campers to select who takes part in the trials.

In this evening’s show, Boy George, Seann Walsh and Mike Tindall are selected to take on the latest challenge.

The three piece face Grot Yoga where they must hold various Aussie-themed yoga poses while being coated in guts and critters.

Take a sneak peek at the task below…

See how they get on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Tuesday, 22 November at 9PM.

Other contestants taking part the 2022 I’m A Celebrity line up currently include politician Matt Hancock, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, radio presenter Chris Moyles, England footballer Jill Scott and stand up Babatúndé Aléshé.

Last Friday saw the eliminations begin with Loose Women star and TV broadcaster Charlene White the first to leave camp before presenter & property expert Scarlette Douglas said goodbye on Sunday. Last night it was Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver who became the third celeb to head home.

Meanwhile yesterday’s episode also saw Owen face the latest trial, Boiling Point: The Return, which Chris had previously faced to win just the one star.

Fronted by Ant & Dec, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly on ITV1 at 9PM.

2022’s cast will say goodbye to their life of luxury and instead head to the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.