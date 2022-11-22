The latest celeb campmate has been voted out of I’m A Celebrity 2022 in tonight’s results.

Ant and Dec joined the jungle camp this evening (Tuesday, 22 November) to announce the latest results of the latest vote.

As always, fans have been voting to keep their favourite on the show camp and the celebrity camper with the fewest votes departed the jungle this evening.

Who was voted off I’m A Celebrity?

The fourth to leave I’m A Celeb 2022 in tonight’s results was singer Boy George.

He told hosts Ant & Dec he was “ready” to go, adding: “I had an an amazing time, I’m just excited to see my sister.. I’ve never done anything like this. Being really honest, I’m happy to go today.”

Boy George’s exit leaves seven celebs in the camp.

Other contestants taking part the 2022 I’m A Celebrity cast currently include former rugby player Mike Tindall, stand up Seann Walsh and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Joining them are former health secretary Matt Hancock, England footballer Jill Scott MBE, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and radio broadcaster Chris Moyles.

The first celeb to leave this year’s series was newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White before presenter Scarlette Douglas left on Sunday and Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver on Monday. Love Island star Olivia Attwood was forced to quit the show at the start of the series for medical reasons.

The winner will be crowned in the grand final on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, in this evening’s show, Boy George, Seann Walsh and Mike Tindall were selected to take on the latest challenge, Grot Yoga.

Explaining the Trial Ant said: “This is Grot Yoga. It’s hot yoga like you’ve never seen before. Each of you have to sit on one of these mats, inside the three tanks. There are 8 stars up for grabs so there are 8 rounds to this Trial. In each round we’ll show you a yoga pose, you must all copy and hold that pose for a minute while [chanting] ‘Om’.”

Dec added: “If you successfully hold your pose for a minute then you get another minute to pass a star from one end of the Trial to the other and into the collection pot at the end, using only your mouths. Each star placed successfully into the collection pot equals a meal for camp.”

The trio completed the task, winning eight meals for camp.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I’m A Celeb continues each night on ITV1.