Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2022 as Owen Warner takes on the latest trial.

With us viewers now deciding who to vote out of the jungle camp, it’s up to the celebs to choose who takes part in the trials for food.

Tonight sees Hollyoaks star Owen Warner chosen to take on the next trial and it’s a familiar one – Boiling Point.

Chris Moyles previously took on the same trial earlier in the series, winning just the one star. Can Owen do any better?

Watch a sneak peek at the trial below…

See how he gets on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Monday, 21 November at 9PM.

Further famous faces on 2022’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include politician Matt Hancock, rugby star Mike Tindall MBE and comic Seann Walsh.

They’re joined by pop icon Boy George, comic Babatúndé Aléshé, soap actress Sue Cleaver and England footballer Jill Scott MBE.

Last week saw the eliminations begin with Loose Women star Charlene White the first to leave on Friday while last night saw TV personality Scarlette Douglas sent home. Tonight the third campmate will be eliminated.

Meanwhile last night’s episode saw Jill and Mike take on the latest trial, The Speak Uneasy, where they had to down disgusting cocktails. The pair returned to camp triumphant with all ten stars.

Presented by Ant & Dec, I’m A Celeb airs every night on ITV1.

The celebs say goodbye to their life of luxury and instead move to the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

All the classic challenges will be back and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.