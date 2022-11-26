Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard! Week 10 scores and results

Will Mellor and Nancy Zu on Strictly Come Dancing - Week 10. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results from the scoreboard in Week 10 this evening.

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell were the unlucky couple to leave last weekend and another celebrity will be heading home in Sunday’s results show.

Tonight’s episode saw six of the seven of the remaining couples performing live once more, competing for a place in the Quarter-Final. Kym Marsh did not dance this weekend but will return next Saturday.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse marked all of the performances out of 40 as the competition got ever closer to next month’s final.

At the end of the night, Will Mellor was on top of the scoreboard with an almost perfect 38 points for his Charleston.

Down at the bottom was Ellie Taylor who scored 25 points after dancing a Jive for her latest routine.

In Sunday’s show, the panel’s scores from tonight’s dances will be combined with the results of the latest public vote to determine the bottom two dancers.

They will have to dance again for the judges who will decide who goes and who stays, joining the other remaining couples in being one step closer to lifting the glitterball.

Sunday’s show will also feature a new routine from the professionals and a music performance from Tom Grennan and Joel Corry.

For now, recap the full leaderboard from Saturday’s Strictly’s 26 November show below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard and scores – Week 10

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Will Mellor Charleston 9 10 10 9 38 Hamza Yassin Argentine Tango 8 10 10 9 37 Molly Rainford Tango 8 9 9 9 35 Fleur East Rumba 8 9 9 9 35 Helen Skelton Samba 5 8 8 8 29 Ellie T aylor Jive 5 7 6 7 25 Kym Marsh X X X X X DNS

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.