Strictly Come Dancing 2022 recap! Watch all of Week 10's performances

Posted by Josh Darvill
Johannes Radebe and Ellie Taylor on Strictly Come Dancing - Week 10.
Johannes Radebe and Ellie Taylor on Strictly Come Dancing - Week 10. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy
Here are all of the dances from this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw six of the remaining seven couples performing for a place in next week’s Quarter Finals. Kym & Graziano did not dance this weekend and will return to the competition next Saturday.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Will & Nancy

Dance: Charleston
Song: Hush by Kula Shaker
Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)

 

Molly & Carlos

Dance: Tango
Song: Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

 

Ellie T & Johannes

Dance: Jive
Song: Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison
Judges’ scores: 25 (5, 7, 6, 7)

 

Fleur & Vito

Dance: Rumba
Song: Too Lost In You Sugababes
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

 

Hamza & Jowita

Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Libertango by Bond
Judges’ scores: 37 (8, 10, 10, 9)

 

Helen & Gorka

Dance: Samba
Song: Eso Beso by Emma Bunton
Judges’ scores: 29 (5, 8, 8, 8)

 

As usual, the judges’ marks from this week will be added to the latest results from the public vote to determine who is in danger.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show.

Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 6PM. Along with the results there will be a musical performance from Tom Grennan and Joel Corry and a new routine from the professionals.

