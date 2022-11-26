Will Mellor and Nancy Zu on Strictly Come Dancing - Week 10. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Will Mellor topped the latest Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard this weekend, but who will go in the results?

Tonight saw the couples performing for a place in next weekend’s Quarter Final show.

Last weekend it was Tyler West who left Strictly and another couple will head home this Sunday night.

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse were the people with the paddles this week, and were watching each dance closely, ready to mark each performance out of ten.

Will Mellor opened the latest live show with a Charleston that Motsi branded “fantastic, fast and slick”. With a near perfect 38 points, Will topped the evening’s leaderboard.

Just behind the Two Pints actor was current favourite to win Hamza Yassin who split the panel with his Argentine Tango. Both Shirley and Motsi awarded tens, with Shirley praising Hamza’s “leading man” role, but Craig and Anton had complaints about the leg work.

Next in the rankings was Molly Rainford who bounced back from the dance off with a Tango that Craig described as “powerful” to score 35 points.

Also with 35 points was last week’s scoreboard leader Fleur East who danced a Rumba which Shirley said was “passionate”.

Helen Skelton closed the show with a Samba that Craig had plenty of criticisms about, awarding just 5 points. With 8 marks from each of the other judges, the Blue Peter presenter finished the night with a score of 29.

Finally at the bottom of the leaderboard was Ellie Taylor who performed a Jive that scored 25 points. Craig branded the routine “lacklustre” while Shirley said she “loved the theme”.

Kym Marsh did not dance this weekend due to illness but is expected to return to the competition next weekend.

As ever, the scores from the judges will be combined with viewer votes to determine who will be in the bottom two in Sunday’s dance off.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Sunday, 27 November at 6PM with the latest results.

Sunday’s show will open with a routine from the pros and a music performance from special guests Tom Grennan and Joel Corry.

With a place in next week’s Musicals Special quarter-final up for grabs, the dance-off is not to be missed. Who will the judges save, and who will be the 2022 quarter-finalists?