Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2022 as all the celebs take on the latest trial.

With viewers now voting who to stay in the camp, it’s down to the celebrities to choose who takes part in the daily trials.

However this evening there’s no decision to be made as Ant & Dec inform the group that they’ll be all be taking on the next trial.

Called Partners in Grime, it will see the celebrities face off to test how well they’ve gotten to know each other

Watch a first clip of the challenge below…

See how they get on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Saturday, 19 November at 9:10PM.

Further celebs taking part 2022’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include MP Matt Hancock, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé, singer Boy George, presenter & property expert Scarlette Douglas and soap actress Sue Cleaver.

Joining them are radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, comic Seann Walsh, soap actor Owen Warner, former rugby player Mike Tindall MBE and England Lioness Jill Scott.

Last night saw Loose Women star and journalist Charlene White become the first celebrity to be eliminated.

She told hosts Ant & Dec after her exit: “It’s been a journey and I absolutely loved living with those guys – they were brilliant.”

Her exit followed taking part in the latest trial, where she shouted the famous words ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’.

Charlene said: “You saw the way I crumbled yesterday! Now I slept on it, I could have said those words as soon as I walked in, but at least I tried. I was hungry and I was tired.”

I’m A Celeb continues nightly on ITV1 hosted by Ant & Dec.

As the show returns to Australia, the usual bushtucker trials will return and the winner is set to be named King or Queen of the Jungle.