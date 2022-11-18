Sam Ryder to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

Sam Ryder is to perform on this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing results show.

The Eurovision star will be performing a song from his upcoming debut album There’s Nothing but Space, Man!.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom intensifies.

This weekend will see Strictly return to Blackpool’s iconic Tower Ballroom for the first time in two years.

Confirmed pairings for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing line up include Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova, Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe , Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez and James Bye and Amy Dowden.

Joining them are Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington, Tyler West and Dianne Buswell, Tony Adams and Katya Jones and Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima.

Finishing the line up are Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin , Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal and Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice.

Every weekend the couples take to the floor in a bid to impress the judges and fans at home.

The performances will be critiqued by judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas before viewers can vote.

On the results show the lowest ranked pairs will have to dance again before one is sent home.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 19 November at 7:45PM and Sunday 20 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.