Boy George talks arrest and time in prison on I'm A Celebrity

Boy George opened up about his time in prison in a chat on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity.

In this evening’s latest episode (16 November), Boy George was quizzed by Scarlette Douglas.

She asked him: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”

Boy George replied: “That’s not true. “It’s not true, no radiators…

Boy George in the Bush Telegraph on I’m A Celebrity

“Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up.”

Scarlette said: “Sorry, it wouldn’t surprise me if that was a fake story.”.

Boy George continued: “Sometimes these things, they go into the ether, and people keep saying them and they become folklore.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, he said: “Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case. I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually. I thought she shouldn’t have said what she said to me. And I thought I handled it really well as it’s a big sore point for me when people say things like that.”

Boy George added in camp: “I think if it was true I wouldn’t be working now.”

Scarlette said: “I don’t even know what the full story was, I just remember hearing handcuffs and radiator.”

Boy George then shared: “Good job I know what the full story was. The best way to explain my thing, Scarlette, if I beat someone up there would be photographs. And there were none, because it didn’t happen. So when you beat someone up, the first thing the police do is take a photograph and they show them in court. There was no photos because I didn’t do that.

“But I did do one thing. I did handcuff him, yeah. Because I’d handcuffed the guy I’d already assaulted him. So, when I said ‘I did it’, I thought, I’ll tell the truth they’ll let me go home. I went to prison for four months. I was on tag for four months as well.”

He added: “Do you know what people in prison were amazing to me. They loved me.”

Scarlette asked: “What was that experience like?”

Boy George revealed: “It was very boring. The clothes was quite similar to this. They also thought I was going to be a total nightmare. And when I wasn’t… they literally thanked me when I left. They were like, ‘Oh my god. I knew when I was there, I was like, ‘right this isn’t my life. This isn’t what I want, I’m never coming back’. I accepted it and I just thought I’ll take what happens.”

He added: “Sometimes I think, do I want to explain it? I know the truth. I also know, if I’d done what I was accused of doing, I don’t think I’d be working. I don’t think I’d ever have come back from it. That was a slightly tabloid exaggerated scene.”

