Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is back live on TV tonight as the show returns to Blackpool.

After a two-year absence, Strictly Come Dancing returns to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The show opens with an incredible routine celebrating all things Blackpool from the judges and professional dancers before the remaining couples take to the most famous sprung floor in the country.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host as the eight remaining couples perform in the hopes of making it a step closer to the final.

Last weekend saw Tony Adams and Katya Jones lose their place in the dance off – who will be the next to get sent packing?

Strictly Come Dancing line up

Currently a total of eight celebs and their pro partners are remaining in the competition.

They include Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu and Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Joining them are Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe , Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima, Fleur East and Vito Coppola and Will Mellor and Nancy Xu.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances

Here are week 9’s Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full…

Ellie T & Johannes: American Smooth to You’re My World by Cilla Black

Fleur & Vito: Couple’s Choice to Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child

Helen & Gorka: Quickstep to Valerie by Mark Ronson ft Amy Winehouse

Kym & Graziano: Paso Doble to Only Girl (In The World) by Rihanna / We Found Love by Calvin Harris ft Rihanna

Molly & Carlos: Jive to Bandstand by Boogie Barry Manilow

Hamza & Jowita: American Smooth to (Theme From) New York, New York by Frank Sinatra

Tyler & Dianne: Salsa to KC & The Sunshine Band Megamix by KC & The Sunshine Band

Will & Nancy: Samba to I Go To Rio by Hugh Jackman

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 19 November at 7:45PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:20PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 as the bottom two couples based on judges’ scores and viewer votes is revealed.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood decide which couple will be heading home not just from Blackpool but the competition.

There will also be a guest performance from Eurovision’s Sam Ryder.