Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Blackpool week REVEALED

Posted by Josh Darvill
strictly stars Tyler West, Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin
The latest Strictly Come Dancing 2022 dances and songs have been revealed as the show heads to Blackpool!

After two years away, Strictly returns to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom this weekend.

The latest show will open with an incredible routine celebrating all things Blackpool from the judges and professional dancers before the remaining couples take to the most famous sprung floor in the country.

Last weekend saw Tony Adams become the latest to bow out of the competition and one more celebrity will be leaving this weekend. Who will steal the limelight and who will be heading home?

Here is this week’s Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Blackpool

Ellie T & Johannes
American Smooth to You’re My World by Cilla Black

Fleur & Vito
Couple’s Choice to Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child

Helen & Gorka
Quickstep to Valerie by Mark Ronson ft Amy Winehouse

Kym & Graziano
Paso Doble to Only Girl (In The World) by Rihanna / We Found Love by Calvin Harris ft Rihanna

Molly & Carlos
Jive to Bandstand by Boogie Barry Manilow

Hamza & Jowita
American Smooth to (Theme From) New York, New York by Frank Sinatra

Tyler & Dianne
Salsa to KC & The Sunshine Band Megamix by KC & The Sunshine Band

Will & Nancy
Samba to I Go To Rio by Hugh Jackman

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 19 at 7:45PM, with the results show on Sunday, 20 November at 7:20PM on BBC One.

Sunday’s show will see a music performance from Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

