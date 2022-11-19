Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Watch all of performances from Blackpool!

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal on Strictly Come Dancing - Week 9 (Blackpool). Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Blackpool special for you to watch.

This Saturday night (19 November) saw the remaining eight couples heading to the iconic Tower Ballroom as the show returned to Blackpool after two years away.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from the panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Hamza & Jowita

Dance: American Smooth

Song: (Theme From) New York, New York by Frank Sinatra

Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 9, 10, 10)

Molly & Carlos

Dance: Jive

Song: Bandstand by Boogie Barry Manilow

Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Kym & Graziano

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Only Girl (In The World) by Rihanna / We Found Love by Calvin Harris ft Rihanna

Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)

Tyler & Dianne

Dance: Salsa

Song: KC & The Sunshine Band Megamix by KC & The Sunshine Band

Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Ellie T & Johannes

Dance: American Smooth

Song: You’re My World by Cilla Black

Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Helen & Gorka

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Valerie by Mark Ronson ft Amy Winehouse

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Fleur & Vito

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child

Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Will & Nancy

Dance: Samba

Song: I Go To Rio by Hugh Jackman

Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

The judges’ marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.

Strictly is back Sunday night (20 November) on BBC One from 7:20PM. As the results there will be a new routine from the pros and a music performance from Sam Ryder.