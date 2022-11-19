Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Watch all of performances from Blackpool!

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Blackpool special for you to watch.
This Saturday night (19 November) saw the remaining eight couples heading to the iconic Tower Ballroom as the show returned to Blackpool after two years away.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from the panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Hamza & Jowita
Dance: American Smooth
Song: (Theme From) New York, New York by Frank Sinatra
Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 9, 10, 10)
Molly & Carlos
Dance: Jive
Song: Bandstand by Boogie Barry Manilow
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Kym & Graziano
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Only Girl (In The World) by Rihanna / We Found Love by Calvin Harris ft Rihanna
Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)
Tyler & Dianne
Dance: Salsa
Song: KC & The Sunshine Band Megamix by KC & The Sunshine Band
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Ellie T & Johannes
Dance: American Smooth
Song: You’re My World by Cilla Black
Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)
Helen & Gorka
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Valerie by Mark Ronson ft Amy Winehouse
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Fleur & Vito
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child
Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Will & Nancy
Dance: Samba
Song: I Go To Rio by Hugh Jackman
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
The judges’ marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.
Strictly is back Sunday night (20 November) on BBC One from 7:20PM. As the results there will be a new routine from the pros and a music performance from Sam Ryder.